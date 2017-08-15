Wabash BBQ is ‘still smokin’ after 20 years

A little rain last weekend may have put a damper on the 20 year anniversary celebration planned by Wabash barbecue owners Mitch Dickey and Cheri McCullough, but the two partners have a plan to host the celebration again.

McCullough said the weather wasn’t cooperative last Saturday, so the Wabash will host its 20-year anniversary party this Saturday, Aug 12. To ring in the platinum anniversary, the band “Four Fried Chickens and a Coke” will play live at the Wabash’s outdoor blues garden.

“We are so thankful to our patrons for supporting us for 20 great years and helping us continue to grow,” said McCullough.

The doors of Wabash Barbecue, 646 S. Kansas City Ave., opened 20 years ago and during those years, McCullough and Dickey have grown their business with the help of their supporters. The Wabash’s second location, in Chillicothe, has been open 11 years now but the two business partners have had their hands in several other operations to give back to those who have helped them along the way.

Having been on the competitive barbecue circuit for the past 19 years, the Wabash barbecue crew have won numerous awards and ribbons and have been able to travel across the country. “We’ve been on the Travel Channel two times as one of the best barbecues in the country and have become a travel destination,” said McCullough. “But, probably one of the best things we’ve been able to do in our time here is to support the Special Olympics through our yearly fundraiser.”

Each year, during the same weekend as the BBQ and Fly-In on the River event, which began in the year 2000, the Wabash opens its arms to Miles for Medals, a bike run to support Special Olympics.

McCullough said Miles for Medals is an event she and Dickey both love dearly as is the BBQ and Fly-In, which raises money for the community.

“We are really humbled by everyone and their continued support of the restaurant and the events we have been able to put together to give back to everyone in Excelsior Springs,” added McCullough.

With last weekend’s celebration having been rained out, McCullough said they would like to again invite their patrons to Wabash on Saturday, Aug. 12 to celebrate the 20-year milestone.

“We’ve changed up a few things during the blues garden season to include a different variety of entertainment, but this weekend we’ll have one of our favorites, ‘Four Fried Chickens and a Coke’ come out and celebrate with us,” she explained. “Our theme for the party is a Hawaiian luau and we’re using the theme ‘Still Smokin’ Something Good!”

For an update on this weekend’s celebration or to see a timeline of events for the upcoming BBQ and Fly-In on the River held in downtown Excelsior Springs and scheduled for Aug. 18-19, search for the BBQ and Fly-In on Facebook.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

