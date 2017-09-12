Want an exciting evening of entertainment? ‘Wait Until Dark’ delivers

September 8, 2017 – ‘Wait Until Dark’ opens next Friday as one of the most suspenseful shows The Slightly Off Broadway Theatre has produced in recent history.

A sinister con man, Roat, and two ex-convicts meet their match when they meet Susy, a blind woman who possesses knowledge of a mysterious doll the men seek. A woman has been murdered as the doll was transported across the Canadian border, and the convicts will stop at nothing to obtain the doll and its mysterious contents. Through cleverly constructed deceptions, Roat convinces Susy that the police have implicated her husband in the murder and that the doll is the only key to his innocence. Suspicious of Roat, Susy refuses to reveal the doll’s location and with the help of a young neighbor, figures out she is the victim of a bizarre charade. A chilling and deadly game of cat and mouse ensues, ending in total darkness in one of the most thrilling performances of the season.

Directed by Jean Meachum, ‘Wait Until Dark’ promises to deliver a suspenseful, thrilling performance for its audience.

The show opens Friday, Sept. 15 and runs three weekends ending on Sunday, Oct. 1. Friday and Saturday shows open at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinees have moved to a later time — opening at 5 p.m. instead of the traditional 2:30 p.m.

“We want to provide the best possible experience for our theatre patrons. The evening shows take full advantage of the darkness and we want our matinee attendees to get that same thrill,” explains Excelsior Springs Community Theatre President Colonsay Selby. “There is an unexplainable sensation of blindness you face in total darkness. We couldn’t recreate that sensation at 2:30 in the afternoon, so we’re moving our Sunday performances to 5 p.m. We think the audience will love it.”

Ticket prices are $12 per person for adults and $6 per child. A Ventana dinner package is also available for the Friday and Saturday night performances. $30 per person will give guests dinner at Ventana Gourmet Grill ahead of the evening’s show. Call the theatre’s box office for more information or to reserve tickets: 816-637-3728.

The Slightly Off Broadway Theatre is located at 114 N. Marietta St. in downtown Excelsior Springs.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!