Young ESSD student pays it forward to community that helped her family

August 3, 2017 – Rylee Smith, a fifth grade student, came up with a special way to pay it forward to the community that has been so kind to her family. When Smith’s birthday came around she decided she wanted to spend her birthday money to purchase school supplies and her desire to help others has catapulted into a much bigger goal.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

