The Excelsior Springs High School will crown their Prom Queen and King this Saturday, April 13.
Royalty candidates include front row from left to right, Molly Jones, Daisy Lopez, Taylor Smith and Abby Summers. Back row from left to right, Zack Zeller, Drew Summers, Collin Hurshman and Ross Rea.
Not pictured: Garrison Kennedy and Katrina Shull.
