The Excelsior Springs Fire Department and the State Fire Marshalls continue to investigate a local fire that claimed the life of one victim.
ESFD Chief Paul Tribble said the department responded to reports of smoke coming from a residence on Virginia Road at approximately 3:08 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17.
"We arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the home with the concentration of it in the back side of the house," he said.
ESFD crews brought the blaze under control in approximately 30 minutes, Tribble said. Crews discovered a body contained within the residence. Officials have not released the victim's identity, but have notified the family.
Tribble said an investigation unit from the ESFD will assist the State Marshall in determining the cause of the fire. An investigator from the Excelsior Springs Police Department will also assist in the investigation.
The ESFD received mutual aid in fighting the blaze from Lawson, Kearney and Ray County Ambulance.
Updates to this developing story will be provided as they become available.
