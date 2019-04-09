Guy Allen Turner
Feb. 17, 1954 – April 5, 2019
Guy Alan "Guy Baby" Turner, 65 of Linn Valley, Kansas, formerly of Orrick and Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away April 5, 2019, near Excelsior Springs. Guy was born on Feb. 17, 1954, in Excelsior Springs, to Gary D. Turner and Lella June (Sodeman) Turner.
He was raised and received his education in Orrick and was a 1972 graduate of Orrick High School. He had lived most of his life around or near Orrick, and moved to Linn Valley six-and-a-half years ago to work and be near his daughter. He had worked for many years for various contractors and was a member of The Greater Kansas City Labors Union Local #1290.
Guy was a very talented man that could tackle any job, and repair or fix most anything. He loved life and all he could experience with it, whether it was traveling, dreaming of sailing, searching for waterfalls, flying drones or spending time with his friends and family.
Guy liked to garden and grill. He enjoyed sports, either watching them or playing them and looked forward to his weekend football games.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lella June Barger in 2011, his paternal and maternal grandparents and an uncle.
Guy is survived by a son, Trevor A. Turner of Independence, Missouri; a daughter, Lacie K. Turner and husband, Tildon Burns of Linn Valley; his father, Gary D. Turner of Excelsior Springs; stepfather, Jim Barger of Liberty, Missouri; brother, Rick Turner and wife Kim of Orrick; sister, Terri J. Turner of Excelsior Springs; granddaughter, Kiana (June Toad) Turner of Linn Valley, and step-grandsons, Random and Cale Garrett; nephews Brian Turner and his children, Carlie and Kyle of Orrick, Kendall Turner and son Dalton Turner of Orrick; and nieces Karen Turner of Richmond, Missouri and Julie Berkey and her children, Remi Alvarez, Trey and Hannah Stapleton of Bonner Springs, Kansas. He is also survived by his closest friends, Jim and Shawna Kavanaugh of Cowgill, Missouri and Bobby Roberts and son Tyler Roberts of Polo, Missouri and a multitude of other close friends.
Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m, Friday, April 12, 2019, at Gowing Funeral Home in Orrick. A celebration of life will follow at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12th, also at the funeral home.
Memorials in Guy's memory are suggested to The University of Kansas Cancer Treatment Centers, 3901 Rainbow Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas 66160.
Arrangements by Gowing Funeral Home, Orrick, MO.
