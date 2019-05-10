The Excelsior Springs Hospital provided The Standard with the following list of independent senior housing facilities.
Bethel Greencastle - Prospective residents must be at least 62, meet income requirements, and pass the background and credit check.
816-453-9274
4040 North Brighton
Kansas City, Missouri 64117
Centerville Cottages - Tax credit apartment cottages for 55+
816-903-2222
1001 Watson Drive
Kearney, Missouri 64060
http://www.wilhoitproperties.com
Chaumiere Place
816-452-0991
4140 N Walrond Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri 64117
Chouteau Village - all are 1 BR
816-452-0885
3711N Jackson
Kansas City, Missouri 64117
Colony Plaza - 1-BR apts with income-based rents for 62+.
816-630-6600
404 St. Louis Ave
Excelsior Springs, Missouri 64024
Destiny Towers - Prospective residents must be 62+. 1 BR, all electric apts; rent based on income, with income restrictions.
816-452-2773
4250 N Newton
Kansas City, Missouri 64117
Nora Johnson, Community Manager
Eastwood Apartments - For 55+, 2 BR, 2 Ba; must meet income requirements.
816-903-3013
255 N Eastwood Lane
Kearney, Missouri 64060
Jamie Bisop, manager
Englewood Vista - 1and 2 BR apts for 55+; income restricted.
816-452-6643
5700 N Main
Gladstone, Missouri 64118
Pam Fraser,Community Manager
Garden Village Apartments
816-436-5555
8550 N. Granby Ave
Kansas City, Missouri 64154
The Gardens at Northgate
816-471-4222
3000 Swift Street
2800 City View Drive (new phase)
North Kansas City, Missouri 64116
thegardens@signaturepropmgt.com
Tiffany Frazier, Manager
Golden Oaks - 1BR for disabled, 62+, HUD
816-454-5565
4319 North Holmes
Kansas City, Missouri 64116
Kearney Properties - For seniors, disabled, and families, 2 BR; rent based on income.
816-903-3013
102 E Major
Kearney, Missouri 64060
Kearney Senior Housing
816-628-0282
211 E Major
Kearney, Missouri 64060
Kensington Villas
816-452-2288
6522 Northeast 43rd Terrace
Kansas City, Missouri
kecassist@wilhoitproperties.com
Landmark Towers
816-781-5410
1203 West College
Liberty, Missouri 64068
Liberty at Shoal Creek - 55 and better luxury living
816-272-5722
8800 NE 82nd Street
Kansas City, Missouri 64158
Linden Woods Village - independent and assisted living
816-268-4000
2801 NE 72nd Street
Gladstone, Missouri 64119
www.lindenwoodsvillage. com
McCrite Plaza - Senior Living at Briarcliff, Independent and assisted living luxury apartments
816-888-7930
1201 NW Tullison Rd
Kansas City, Missouri 64116
www.mccriteretirement.com/briarcliff
New Beginnings - 62+ or disabled, HUD
816-792-2668
400 Cherokee Drive
Liberty, Missouri 64068
Oaks Hotel Apartments - Income restrictions apply
816-637-5122
117 South Street
Excelsior Springs, Missouri 64024
Our Lady of Mercy Country Home - Independent apartments & residential care
816-781-5711
2115 Maturana Drive
Liberty, Missouri 64068
The Residences at Liberty Place
816-781-0300
1050 Kent Street
Liberty, Missouri 64068
Riverstone Retirement Community - 55+, Studio, 1, 2, 3 BR; housekeeping provided
816-399-0732
8940 N Shannon Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri 64153
www.riverston aptskc.com
Smithville Housing Authority
816-532-3744
161County Road F
Smithville, Missouri 64089
The Community at Antioch Crossing - 55+ independent senior apartments opening in December 2016
816-452-5300
5300 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, Missouri 64119
thecommunityapartments-kc.com/
Tremont Place - I-29 & 64th St, HUD subsidized; for age 62+
816-587-7707
6161 N Chatham Ave
Kansas City, Missouri 64151
Westbrook Care Center - Independent and assisted living
816-628-2222
401 Platte Clay Way
Kearney, Missouri 64060
http://lwww.westbrookcarecenter.com/
Westwood Manor -senior mobile home village
816-781-8696
7115 Stewart Road
Liberty, Missouri 64068
