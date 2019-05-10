The Excelsior Springs Hospital provided The Standard with the following list of independent senior housing facilities.

Bethel Greencastle - Prospective residents must be at least 62, meet income requirements, and pass the background and credit check.

816-453-9274

4040 North Brighton

Kansas City, Missouri 64117

www.lifelink.org

Centerville Cottages - Tax credit apartment cottages for 55+

816-903-2222

1001 Watson Drive

Kearney, Missouri 64060

http://www.wilhoitproperties.com

Chaumiere Place

816-452-0991

4140 N Walrond Avenue

Kansas City, Missouri 64117

Chouteau Village - all are 1 BR

816-452-0885

3711N Jackson

Kansas City, Missouri 64117

www.ncr.org

0844sc@ncr.org

Colony Plaza - 1-BR apts with income-based rents for 62+.

816-630-6600

404 St. Louis Ave

Excelsior Springs, Missouri 64024

Destiny Towers - Prospective residents must be 62+. 1 BR, all electric apts; rent based on income, with income restrictions.

816-452-2773

4250 N Newton

Kansas City, Missouri 64117

Nora Johnson, Community Manager

Eastwood Apartments - For 55+, 2 BR, 2 Ba; must meet income requirements.

816-903-3013

255 N Eastwood Lane

Kearney, Missouri 64060

Jamie Bisop, manager

Englewood Vista - 1and 2 BR apts for 55+; income restricted.

816-452-6643

5700 N Main

Gladstone, Missouri 64118

EnglewoodVista@conam.net

Pam Fraser,Community Manager

Garden Village Apartments

816-436-5555

8550 N. Granby Ave

Kansas City, Missouri 64154

The Gardens at Northgate

816-471-4222

3000 Swift Street

2800 City View Drive (new phase)

North Kansas City, Missouri 64116

thegardens@signaturepropmgt.com

Tiffany Frazier, Manager

Golden Oaks - 1BR for disabled, 62+, HUD

816-454-5565

4319 North Holmes

Kansas City, Missouri 64116

Kearney Properties - For seniors, disabled, and families, 2 BR; rent based on income.

816-903-3013

102 E Major

Kearney, Missouri 64060

Kearney Senior Housing

816-628-0282

211 E Major

Kearney, Missouri 64060

Kensington Villas

816-452-2288

6522 Northeast 43rd Terrace

Kansas City, Missouri

kecassist@wilhoitproperties.com

Landmark Towers

816-781-5410

1203 West College

Liberty, Missouri 64068

Liberty at Shoal Creek - 55 and better luxury living

816-272-5722

8800 NE 82nd Street

Kansas City, Missouri 64158

www.libertyatshoalcreek.com

Linden Woods Village - independent and assisted living

816-268-4000

2801 NE 72nd Street

Gladstone, Missouri 64119

www.lindenwoodsvillage. com

McCrite Plaza - Senior Living at Briarcliff, Independent and assisted living luxury apartments

816-888-7930

1201 NW Tullison Rd

Kansas City, Missouri 64116

www.mccriteretirement.com/briarcliff

New Beginnings - 62+ or disabled, HUD

816-792-2668

400 Cherokee Drive

Liberty, Missouri 64068

Oaks Hotel Apartments - Income restrictions apply

816-637-5122

117 South Street

Excelsior Springs, Missouri 64024

Our Lady of Mercy Country Home - Independent apartments & residential care

816-781-5711

2115 Maturana Drive

Liberty, Missouri 64068

www.ourladvofmercy.net

The Residences at Liberty Place

816-781-0300

1050 Kent Street

Liberty, Missouri 64068

iesmith@llbertyplace.com

Riverstone Retirement Community - 55+, Studio, 1, 2, 3 BR; housekeeping provided

816-399-0732

8940 N Shannon Avenue

Kansas City, Missouri 64153

www.riverston aptskc.com

Smithville Housing Authority

816-532-3744

161County Road F

Smithville, Missouri 64089

bob@smithvilleha.org

The Community at Antioch Crossing - 55+ independent senior apartments opening in December 2016

816-452-5300

5300 NE Chouteau Trafficway

Kansas City, Missouri 64119

thecommunityapartments-kc.com/

Tremont Place - I-29 & 64th St, HUD subsidized; for age 62+

816-587-7707

6161 N Chatham Ave

Kansas City, Missouri 64151

Westbrook Care Center - Independent and assisted living

816-628-2222

401 Platte Clay Way

Kearney, Missouri 64060

http://lwww.westbrookcarecenter.com/

Westwood Manor -senior mobile home village

816-781-8696

7115 Stewart Road

Liberty, Missouri 64068

http://www.westwoodmanor.com

