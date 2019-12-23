Juanita M. Baker, aged 83, of Excelsior Springs, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Liberty, Missouri, surrounded by her family
Juanita was born July 11, 1936. She is the daughter of the late David Hurshman and the late Gladys (Vance) Harling. She married Jesse “Clayton” Baker on June 3, 1955, in Independence, Missouri.
Juanita was a giver and was very loving. She was the defender of her children: right or wrong. She was a strong woman and could speak her mind. Juanita loved spending time with her grandchildren and knew everything about them, even their birthdates. She was a fantastic cook, and the family enjoyed countless meals together. Some of Juanita’s hobbies included bird watching and crafting/quilting.
She loved her family and was proud to be married for 64 years to the love of her life.
Juanita was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, David and Margie Hurshman; mother and stepfather, Gladys and David Harling; two brothers; Donald Hurshman, and Kenneth Hurshman; sister, Charlotte Hurshman; and son, James Baker.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse “Clayton” Baker; two daughters, Brenda (Mark) Kilgore of Orrick, Missouri and Lanna (Tim) Golliglee of Excelsior Springs; and one son, Jesse Clayton (Deneen) Baker Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri; one daughter-in-law, Julie Baker of Richmond, Missouri; one sister, Lola Negaard of Palmdale, California; one brother, Chet Hurshman of Holden, Missouri; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation was from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs, followed by the funeral at 12:30 p.m. Burial was in Windy Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cameron Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ, 1008 W 3rd St, Cameron, MO 64429.
