One high school senior uses loss and his father’s legacy to help others.
Christopher Layman started heating, ventilation and air conditioning classes at the Excelsior Springs Career Center full time because he only needed a few elective credits going into his senior year.
Layman said he went into HVAC classes because of his late father, Christopher Layman Sr.
“My father actually, whenever he was alive, worked for a heating and cooling company in the KC area,” Layman said. “Our potential plan was I was going to get into this program in high school and then come work with him, work for an HVAC company for a while, then we were going to start our own company but he passed away two years ago now and I just kind of decided to keep going with this.”
Layman now works at Colvin’s Heating and Cooling after receiving the opportunity to work there through the Excelsior Springs Career Center. Layman started going full days at the career center at the beginning of the second semester. His teacher Justin Mcbee got him an internship with Colvin’s, and now Layman works four days a week, going to the career center the other day of the week. Layman said he describes Mcbee as a huge blessing who teaches him very important life lessons.
Layman and his boss at Colvin’s recently donated their time to help the Good Samaritan Center fix their furnaces. Layman said he tries to help others. He said the Career Center students regularly help the Samaritan Center with the packing, loading and unloading of boxes.
Layman was also in Boy Scouts when he was little. He said they did a lot of roadside cleanups and other volunteer work there. He said Boy Scouts taught him to just go and do things that you want to do, and not to wait on the what if’s in life.
Boy Scouts taught him to “just go and do it.” Don’t sit and think about it, he said, if someone wants to go wilderness camping and take nothing but a tarp, they should. Don’t waste life on the if’s.
Layman takes these same lessons learned into his work. He competed in Skills USA, a state competition for HVAC two weeks ago.
He said the competition tests basic knowledge of HVAC, and gives a good basis of what one knows and what they still need to learn. The competition also includes building leadership skills and community. He won third place in districts.
Layman currently lives with his mother and stepfather, Tammy and Brian Tucker, along with his little brother. The family also includes two older sisters.
Layman enjoys spending time outside in the warm weather. He said his family tries to take trips during the summer. Layman said he and his father used to go canoeing and fishing.
He said he also enjoys hanging out with his girlfriend, Gabby Dudding.
When he’s not outside, Layman said he enjoys playing videogames on his Play-Station, including his favorite videogame, Apex Legends. He said he also looks forward to the September release of Borderlands 3.
Layman said his father passing away made him outgoing.
“No matter what I’m going through in life I always try to make the best of it,” Layman said. “With my father passing away, I could have taken it a completely different route than I did. I went ‘Okay, can’t really follow that plan anymore, where does he want me to go?’ That’s kind of an outgoing trait to me, being able to move past it.”
