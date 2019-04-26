Spring flowers aren’t the only things popping up in Excelsior Springs parks and along trails.
Staff members from Excelsior Springs Community Center and Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation Department have been busy “planting” signs as part of the Roots of Resilience Campaign. As members of the Substance Abuse Free Environments Coalition, they are spreading the word about the important role adults play in helping to nurture and support resilience in children.
“We welcomed the opportunity to be part of a campaign that has the goal of encouraging everyone of every age to be a positive influence in the life of kids,” said Brittanie Propes, operations manager of the Excelsior Springs Community Center.
SAFE Program Director Julia Mees said the coalition is grateful for the many contributions the Community Center and the Parks and Recreation Department have made to prevention efforts.
“They continue to be important partners in prevention for us as we work together to make our community an even healthier place for all children to thrive,” she said.
The Roots of Resilience campaign is a collaborative project by SAFE and other Northland prevention coalitions. The goal of the campaign is to educate about the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences and to encourage adults to help build positive connections with youth to build resilience.
More information about the campaign is available facebook.com/rootsofresiliencekc or at www.roots-of-resilience.com.
SAFE, which is supported by Tri-County Mental Health Services, is open for membership to anyone who lives or works in Excelsior Springs. Anyone interested in joining SAFE can contact Mees at safedfc@gmail.com.
