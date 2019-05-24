Update: Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill into law today.
“By signing this bill today, we are sending a strong signal to the nation that, in Missouri, we stand for life, protect women’s health, and advocate for the unborn,” Parson said in a prepared statement. “All life has value and is worth protecting.”
Emotions ran high in the days following Missouri’s newest anti-abortion legislation with those on both sides of the aisle debating the merits of Roe versus Wade.
Rep. Doug Richey (R-Excelsior Springs) said no matter how the ongoing debate surrounding Roe versus Wade ends, he believes this bill will save lives. The reason lawmakers chose the eight-week period, he said, involved science.
“The time line of the eight-weeks was not selected based upon data regarding when women tend to become aware that they are pregnant,” he said. “That time was selected upon medical science. We now know that the heartbeat is detectable as early as eight-weeks, sometimes earlier than that.”
He said lawmakers understand some women will not know of their pregnancy as early as eight-weeks, but some do not come to the realization until far in the pregnancy. If lawmakers determined a threshold based on when women learned of their pregnancies, he said, some cases would not allow them to ever develop the week limit.
Rep. Judy Morgan (D-Kansas City) said she voted against what she described as “a pretty horrible bill.” She said she believed the GOP went too far with this legislation. The end goal, she said, may be to get Roe versus Wade in front of the Supreme Court.
“I think the anti-abortion crowd feels this is a ripe time to go ahead and go forward so that they can get to court and overturn Roe versus Wade completely,” she said.
Richey said although other states may have passed similar bills to challenge Roe versus Wade, Missouri lawmakers designed this bill to withstand court challenges.
Richey said almost every piece of legislation they pass will face challenges. If the government only passed bills they know will never be challenged, they would never pass anything, he said.
In the case a judge deems the eight-week threshold unconstitutional, it will move to 14 weeks. In the case a judge strikes down the 14-week threshold, it will go to 18-weeks, and so forth until the current 20-week threshold, Richey said.
Many women would rather have alternatives to abortion, Morgan said, including sex education and birth control. Deciding to have one would not be an easy decision to make. However, she said she remembers life before Roe versus Wade. This current bill dictates physicians who perform abortions will do jail time and lose their medical licenses. She said she can’t blame them for declining to perform the procedure.
This will leave “quacks” to perform the procedure in unsavory places, Morgan said. Women will still have abortions, but they will be unsafe.
Richey said he describes the current world as a different place than prior to 1973. Unwed mothers face a very different perspective and attitude than they did before Roe versus Wade, he said.
More organizations now exist to help those unwed mothers in need. This bill provided a significant tax credit for those who donate to pregnancy resource centers, he said.
The bill increases the tax credit from 50 to 70% with no cap. Morgan said she describes a tax credit without a cap or a built-in sunset as “very unusual.”
Gov. Mike Parsons released an official statement on the passage of the legislation calling it, “one of the strongest Pro-Life pieces of legislation in the country.”
“I’m honored to lead a state with so many people committed to standing up for those without a voice and commend the Legislature for getting this bill to my desk,” Parson said. “I pledge to sign this vital legislation as a strong message to the nation that here in Missouri we will always stand for life, protect women’s health and advocate for the unborn.”
MOTHER’S LIFE AS ONLY EXCEPTION
Richey said the bill does not include an exception for pregnancies from rape or incest. However, he said those who endured a rape, which he describes as a “heinous, violent crime against women, which should never have happened,” would be able to seek an abortion during that eight-week period.
Because of the nature of that violent crime, he said there will be a greater sensitivity upon the women to determine whether a pregnancy occurred.
Morgan said that will not always be the case. Many children who become the subject of incest may not be able to seek help by that time line.
She cites as an example a 12-year old girl scared to death of her father who rapes her.
“I mean, she’s probably going to be afraid to tell anybody that she’s even been raped,” she said
Richey said lawmakers need to continue to work through public and private entities to encourage victims of sexual assault and those closest to them, to report these crimes. He said numerous victim advocacy and support groups currently do important work in this area.
Morgan said she also takes issue with the bill not allowing abortions due to illnesses and deformities of the child. She said she knows people who were faced with that “gut-wrenching” choice in the past. Quoting her colleague Rep. Barbara Washington (D-Kansas City), she said life is more about breath.
At times, Morgan said, physicians determine the conditions facing the baby as so horrible, their life will not have any quality of life.
Richey said he believes there to be dignity in all human life. He said he knows people who have faced difficulties and sacrifices due to their children being born with mental and physical challenges. Often, he said, these families speak of the joy they experience in having these children in their lives.
OTHER ARGUMENTS
Richey said if opponents of the bill truly talked about the woman’s body, the “my body, my choice” argument would be valid. However, he said the argument does not discuss a woman’s choice to remove part of her body, but the decision to end the life of another individual with a separate DNA code and set of vital organs.
Richey said many tell him he shouldn’t have a say in the matter due to being a man. However, he said many women became involved in passing this legislation including Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-St. Louis), one of the architects of the bill.
Coleman said she chose to help craft the bill because protecting human life will always be one of the most fundamental aspects of history.
“All people deserve dignity from womb until you’re buried and I see this as a natural outgrowth of that respect for human dignity,” she said.
She said one of the biggest lies she hears involves abortion being necessary for the economic growth of women. She said as the mother of six children, she finds it offensive to be told without her children, she would be more fulfilled economically.
The legislature also worked to improve all lives, from birth on, she said. Richy said they passed increases to several budgets including education, higher education, mental health, social services and health services.
Morgan said she also believes more things should be done to help those after birth. She said she takes offense in Missouri not adopting Medicaid expansion in this state, leaving 300,000 residents without coverage. Now that they’ve passed the anti-abortion legislation, she said, maybe they should look at this.
“I think that is something we should address and I think that’s a pro-life issue to address people who don’t have health insurance,” she said.
