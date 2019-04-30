Going fishing with my grandfather was my favorite thing to do when I was younger. I remember my brothers and I getting everything ready the night before to make sure that we could get out of the door as early as possible.
Occasionally, however, storms would cancel or postpone our outings leaving my brothers and I extremely disappointed.
My grandfather would remind us each time that Mother Nature is undefeated.
That phrase was uttered more than a few times this past winter in our household as the snow days continued to accumulate to a point I never thought we would see, school days in June.
Pushing back the last day of school also means pushing back the much-needed maintenance our buildings need at the end of every school year and the upkeep that
is needed to address the forming problems that older buildings experience as they continue to age. Ask anyone that works for the district and they will tell you how hard our custodial staff and maintenance department works every summer to ensure that when our students return in August, they return to the best possible learning environment. This work is not easy and takes time.
Another change coming for the 2019-20 school year is our new food service provider Aramark. As this transition occurs there are updates and changes that will need to occur in our cafeteria areas so that they can provide a quality product each day for our students and staff.
When you combine all of these things together, the prospects of having a quality Summer Learning Program in such a short time frame would be costly and not as effective.
So this summer, there will only be some online classes available for secondary students, and elementary classes will be limited to extended school year students with an Individual Education Plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.