Mid-Continent Public Library’s biannual Food for Fines program is back! This spring, Food for Fines will be held from Monday, May 6, through Sunday, May 12. During the weeklong initiative, MCPL customers will have the chance to donate nonperishable food items in place of money to pay off overdue fines or replacement card charges.
Customers with no fines or fees can also donate to “pay it forward” toward another customer’s fees. Following the completion of the program, the food will be given to charitable organizations across the Kansas City metro.
MCPL offers the Food for Fines program twice a year—leading into the summer to encourage active participation in the annual Summer Learning Program and in the fall to alleviate any barriers for children seeking homework help and required reading materials at the Library. To date, the Library has collected more than 115,000 items for local charities through its Food for Fines program.
Suggested donations include boxed meals, canned food, peanut butter, cereal and pasta. Donations must not be expired, damaged, open, non-nutritious, or in a glass, plastic, or cardboard drink container. Each donated food item will count as $1 toward a customer’s fines and fees (up to $10).
