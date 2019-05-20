The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Excelsior Springs Standard.
Dear editor,
This is the report of the airport inspection by MODOT. There are two types of deficiencies, design and routine maintenance.
Routine Maintenance Deficiencies:
No Routine Maintenance deficiencies noted.
Design Deficiencies:
1. The runway, taxiway and taxilane pavement are in very poor condition and should be rehabbed as soon as possible. The apron pavement appears to have been recently sealed and is in good condition.
2. The runway and taxiway markings are severely faded. The runway markings for Runway 3/21 are nonstandard and spaced incorrectly. There are no markings on the apron.
3.. The runway and taxiway lights are nonstandard and are not mounted on frangible couplings. The threshold lights are nonstandard due to spacing and color. The airport lighting should be replaced with an approved lighting system as soon as practicable.
4. The taxiway centerline to runway centerline separation is nonstandard. The distance from the runway centerline to the taxiway centerline should be 150 feet. The holding position marking on the taxiway should be 125 feet from the runway centerline.
5. The approach surfaces to Runway 3 and Runway 21 contain numerous violations to the 20:1 approach slope, as well as the 7:1 approach transitional surface.
6. There are numerous violations of the 7:1 primary transitional surface along the sides of the runway.
Overall, the appearance of the airfield is excellent. Very much improved from the previous inspection!
The sponsor and airport management should be commended for correcting all previously reported routine maintenance deficiencies and removing obstructions from the runway safety area and the approach to Runway 3. The completion of your pavement maintenance project will correct several of the design deficiencies.
Thank you MODOT for the new runway and continued support for Aviation!
Thomas Creel
