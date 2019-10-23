featured Healthbeat #2 Oct 23, 2019 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dr. Amy Patel Lead Interpreting Physician for breast imaging at Excelsior Springs Hospital Medical Director, Women’s Imaging Center at Liberty Hospital. Healthbeat #2 features Dr. Amy Patel, a board-certified, fellowship-trained radiologist, who currently works as the lead interpreting physician for breast imaging at Excelsior Springs Hospital and as the Medical Director of the Women’s Imaging Center at Liberty Hospital. Your browser does not support the audio element. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Tapas Ghose Liberty Hospital Cardiologist Software Feature Healthbeat Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Is it just us … ? Mom’s Old Doll Afterthought Am I being watched?... School Follow us on Facebook ExcelsiorSpringsStandard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.