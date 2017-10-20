Mayor proclaims Business Women of Missouri week

October 20, 2017 – Mayor Brad Eales proclaimed the week of Oct. 15-21st to be Business Women of Missouri Week during Monday’s City Council meeting held Oct. 16.

Eales read a proclamation on behalf of the Business Women of Missouri, which cited the many reasons why citizens should applaud and support working women and celebrate the achievements of all business and professional women.

The proclamation read, “working women constitute 46.5 percent of the nation’s workforce and strive to serve their communities, states and nation in professional, civic and cultural capacities.

“Thirty-nine percent of the employed women work in management or professional related occupations.

“Over one third work in sales and office occupations and 20 percent work in service occupations.

“Women have major buying power, are major players in consumer markets and are responsible for 83 percent of all consumer purchases.

Eales informed board members that women in Missouri came together in 1921 to form the Missouri Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Club Inc., to support women in training, education and legislative issues. The club was rechartered in 2009 as the Business Women of Missouri. In 1937, women in Excelsior Springs came together to organize a local chapter, which is a non-profit, nonpartisan, self-governing, member supported organization, which empowers women to “Believe in the Power of Women.”

“I urge every citizen to join this salute to working women and to celebrate the achievements of all business and professional women as they contribute daily to our economic, civic and cultural purposes,” proclaimed Mayor Eales.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

