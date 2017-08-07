Active manhunt underway for suspect involved in Clinton, MO officer’s death

August 7, 2017 — The Missouri Highway patrol is on an active manhunt for a suspect involved in the shooting death of a Clinton, MO police officer.

In their statement, the MHP reported that a Clinton police officer initiated a traffic stop at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. Officer Gary Michael stopped a 2008 Dodge Nitro on Green Street south of Missouri Highway 13 for a traffic violation. The preliminary investigation indicates that as the suspect vehicle came to a stop, the driver exited the vehicle and fired his weapon toward Michael, striking the officer. Michael returned fire before the suspect subsequently fled the scene in his vehicle.

Michael, 37, was transported to Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police later recovered the suspect vehicle approximately two blocks south of the shooting. The suspect is still at large.

The suspect has been identified as Ian McCarthy, 39, a white male from Clinton. The public is advised against making contact with McCarthy, who is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McCarthy should contact local law enforcement, or call 911, or dial *55 on a cellular phone.

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Clinton Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate. Officers from all three departments are currently searching for McCarthy.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!