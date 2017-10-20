Alleged thief of Lawson police cruiser faces another felony

October 20, 2017 – A Kansas City, Kansas man accused of stealing a Lawson Police Department cruiser in January will face another charge after allegedly damaging jail property while in custody at the Ray County Jail.

Patrick Smith, who is awaiting a January trial for the alleged theft of a Lawson police cruiser, will add another felony charge to defend against after a July 9 incident at the jail. Smith also faces three counts of assault after a separate July incident at the Ray County Jail.

Read the entire story in the Friday, October 20, issue of The Standard.

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

