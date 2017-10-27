Allen returns to Excelsior as Job Corps Center Director

October 27, 2017 – After a brief hiatus Dr. Bill Allen has returned to the Excelsior Springs Job Corps Center. Allen served as the commander of the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) for 8 years before leaving for a position at Cerner.

“That job (NJROTC Commander) was wonderful,” Allen said. “Then the Cerner opportunity came along and it was perfect and this opportunity came up and I jumped on it. I love this town. I love this Job Corps Center.”

Allen replaces Al Ford who transferred to the Gulfport Mississippi Job Corps Center a few weeks ago. Allen, who was a Lieutenant Commander when he retired from the US Navy a decade ago, has plenty of experience leading initiatives. Now, Allen will oversee the more than 300 students who learn technical skills at the center every day.

“We would like to get to 400 as quickly as possible,” Allen said. “This is the largest center that Minact operates. Throughout the United States this is on the larger size for Job Corps Centers. This is up there in the good size centers.”

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

