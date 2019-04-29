At approximately 8:50 a.m. on April 26, the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to Hide-A-Way Lakes just south of Polo, and recovered the body of a white male.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has positively identified the deceased as Austin S. Kincade, 30, from Rayville.
The Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control continues to investigate. Autopsy results are pending.
