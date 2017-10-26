Lawson 3-vehicle crash sends five to hospitals

Two Lawson teenagers were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash at about 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, which sent five people to area hospitals.

Laken Manns and Darion McAtee, both 15, suffered serious injuries in the crash when a 2014 Ford, driven by 27-year-old Michael Neary of Lawson, swerved to avoid hitting a stopped 2000 Jeep in the 32000 block of Route D in Lawson. Neary hit the rear of the Jeep and crossed the center line, hitting the 2012 Chevrolet head on that Manns and McAtee were passengers in.

Manns and McAtee were not wearing seat belts according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Both were taken to Liberty Hospital by Lawson EMS. Neary and his passenger Alexandria Barro, 24, of Excelsior Springs, suffered moderate injuries and were also taken to Liberty Hospital by Lawson EMS. Both Neary and Barro were wearing seatbelts according to the crash report.

Grace Shook, 14, of Lawson, was also a passenger in the 2012 Chevy driven by Josie Greathouse, 16, of Lawson. Shook suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mosaic Hospital. Greathouse and the driver of the Jeep, 17-year-old Hannah Hurst, of Lawson were uninjured in the crash Shook, Greathouse and Hurst were all wearing seatbelts according to the report.

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!