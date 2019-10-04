The Missouri Department of Transportation will close all southbound traffic of the Buck O’Neil (Route 169/Broadway) Bridge between the Richards Road Exit and 5th Street beginning at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11 and continuing until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 for bridge deck repair work. Southbound traffic will be detoured to southbound Route 9 across the Heart of America Bridge, and back to Broadway Boulevard Southbound Route 169 traffic will be able to access the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.
In addition, crews will close one lane of northbound traffic on the Buck O’Neil (Route 169/Broadway) Bridge between 5th Street and the south end of the bridge beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and continuing until 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 for bridge deck repair work. The exit to the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport will remain open and be accessible to northbound Route 169 Traffic. This closure will impact motorists and are advised to plan ahead.
The Buck O’Neil Bridge over the Missouri River is more than 60 years old. The aging structure sees more than 40,000 vehicles daily.
