Brunke Hardware ends 96 year run in business

After 96 years as a pillar of downtown business, Brunke Hardware closed its doors at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 for the last time.

John and Vera Brunke owned the store located at 423 S. Thompson Ave., and was the second generation of Brunkes to do so. The Brunke family had several locations throughout the downtown area during its existence of nearly a century.

Vera Brunke confirmed that health concerns are the biggest factor to closing the store.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

