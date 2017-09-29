Chamber Trolley receives 2017 Innovator Award

September 29, 2017 – The Missouri Department of Tourism has announced the Excelsior Springs Chamber Trolley as its winner of the 2017 Innovator Award.

Chamber Executive Director Tosha Jackson said the community of Excelsior Springs has one more reason to be proud of this new entity as the trolley was chosen for the award, and the purpose is to recognize small tourism entities that achieve great results with small budgets.

In the nomination packet for the award Jackson explained, “The Chamber of Commerce was able to purchase both trolleys through the proceeds it receives through its operation of the local License Bureau office. It was agreed that the extra revenue generated from operating the License Bureau would never be used for the daily operational expenses of the Chamber, and instead would be used to help fund special projects for the Chamber and the community.”

Jackson said that after a year of successful operation the Chamber’s Board of Directors sought a project that would then benefit the Chamber as well as the community and a second trolley was purchased.

By the end of 2016 both trolleys had become a staple at local events and tourism increasing with visitors wanting to experience trolley wine tours. “On average, 75 percent of the wine tourists were from outside Excelsior Springs. Guests traveled from all over the Kansas City metro… Many of them stay overnight in the historic Elms Hotel as well as many of the bed and breakfast establishments,” continued Jackson. “Since the tour begins and ends in our downtown district, many of the local merchants have reported an uptick in our shoppers on tour days. The trolleys have created a significant economic impact in our community generating over $43,000 in revenue in their first season, and they are expected to surpass $70,000 in 2017.”

Jackson traveled to the Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Branson on Wednesday evening to receive the award on behalf of the Excelsior Springs Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Board President-Elect Brenda Smith and her mother, Roberta O’Dell, were also in attendance representing Excelsior Springs.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!