Church of Liberty seeks permit for RVs at caves

October 13, 2017 – A work session for Clay County Commissioners was packed with nearby residents who oppose Doug Perry’s request for his church to use recreational vehicles on property at 14518 Old Quarry Rd., known locally as the caves.

Perry and his congregation at The Church of Liberty announced plans nearly two years ago to worship, reside and become self-sustaining on the 67-acre piece of property, but have yet to actually live there as the group hasn’t met county zoning requirements.

Now, Perry said he’s asking the commissioners to approve temporary use of three RVs for six of his church members to be able to stay on the property.

“What we are asking for is a six month temporary use permit for us to allow six people to stay in three RVs on the property,” explained Perry. “There are people who are working on the farm during the day, but we need a presence at night.”

Clay County commissioners meet next Monday, Oct. 16. They are scheduled to vote on Perry and the church’s request to use the RVs as a principal dwelling for six months.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

