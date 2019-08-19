The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 authorizes a program of Federal matching grants known as the Historic Preservation Fund. HPF provides funds to state historic preservation offices to assist in carrying out preservation activities. Missouri State Historic Preservation Office awards a minimum of ten percent of their HPF monies for exclusive use by Certified Local Governments. In FY2019, the department awarded approximately $210,000 in grants in two separate cycles.
The City of Excelsior Springs received word that they have been awarded $20,226 in grant funds for two projects.
The City received $6,000 to produce an educational series that will provide training for homeowners, education for Realtors and real estate offices that sell homes within our historic district and to investors in historic districts. The City has a survey on its website to assist in identifying what training is most needed by property owners. Individuals can take the survey by visiting link cityofesmo.com/index.php/hpc-survey/.
The remaining $14,226 in grant funds are for revisions to the design guidelines for the City’s three historic districts. The revision will allow the City’s Historic Preservation Commission that oversees the design guidelines within the three historic districts to utilize a set of common residential guidelines and common commercial guidelines. These grant funds are used to hire professional consultants that will work with the city staff and members of the Historic Preservation Commission to develop the guidelines.
Programs must be completed by July 2020. The City’s match includes staff and volunteer time, supplies and services.
