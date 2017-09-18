City issues a Boil Water Advisory for later this week

September 18, 2017 – The City of Excelsior Springs has issued a Boil Water Advisory beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20., at 8 a.m. lasting through Friday, Sept. 23, 2017. The Water Plant will undergo an upgrade to convert the current disinfection process from Chlorine Gas to Hypochlorite (Liquid Bleach). It is possible for the advisory to be lifted prior to Friday if levels meet requirements. The boil order is a precautionary measure to ensure residents continue to have safe drinking water.

What should you do during a boil order? To ensure your water is safe to drink, take the following precautions:

1. Boil your water for a minimum of 3 minutes prior to use. This includes water for drinking, food preparation and teeth brushing. Note: Let water cool before drinking.

2. Do not use ice cubes from an automatic ice maker; replace the ice with boiled water, and freeze.

3. Clean dishes and food preparation items by submerging in boiled water for a minimum of one minute.

If you have any questions, please contact Public Works at 816-630-0755.

By Brittany Zegers • zegers@leaderpress.com

