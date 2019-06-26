For Immediate Release:
June, 26, 2019 - Liberty, Missouri
During an open-session meeting Wednesday, June 26, the Clay County Commission unanimously voted to appoint former Clay County elected official Carol McCaslin to the position of interim county treasurer. She assumes duties for Ted Graves, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 57 after a short,
courageous battle with a very aggressive form of cancer.
McCaslin will serve as interim treasurer until Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appoints a replacement to complete the remainder of Graves’ elected term, which expires in 2020.
The Clay County Treasurer is responsible for receipting all county revenues, making bank deposits, investing county monies, balancing county bank accounts, banking funds held in trust by the county and tracking all county funds. McCaslin has extensive experience serving in various governmental roles for Clay County, including stints as Presiding Commissioner (2003-2006); Treasurer (1997-2003 and 2009-2013); and Auditor (2015-2018).
In the face of an unfortunate loss, the county is focused on serving its residents and executing on its responsibility to ensure the Office of the Treasurer remains secure in carrying on the duties by which it is tasked. We would like to praise the staff of the Office of County Treasurer for their commitment to Clay County’s best interests as we navigate the transition process.
McCaslin's familiarity with county operations puts her in a position of strength to maintain diligence in safeguarding our citizens' tax dollars and effectively overseeing all finances.
