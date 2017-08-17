Clay County offers back-to-school immunizations

The Clay County Public Health Center is hosting back-to-school immunization clinics from now through Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Hours for the back-to-school clinics at the Clay County Public Health Center are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is recommended that clients call to schedule an appointment as only a limited number of walk-ins will be accommodated as scheduling permits.

Students who will be entering kindergarten, 8th and 12th grades are required to obtain immunizations according to the state of Missouri 2017-2018 School Immunization Requirement.

A copy your child’s current immunization record is required to receive a vaccination, and those under 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Guardians need to bring legal or notarized proof of guardianship. Parents may send their child with another adult with a permission note that is signed and dated. Clay County Public Health Center vaccinates all ages and accepts Medicaid and most major insurances. Uninsured and underinsured individuals will pay a minimal fee.

According to the World Health Organization, immunizations have had an enormous impact in improving the lives and health of people all over the world and currently prevent about three million deaths annually. Vaccines reduce the risk of infection by working with the body’s natural defenses to help it safely develop immunity to disease. Immunizations through vaccinations are the safest way to protect against diseases. For more information, or to make an appointment, please call the Clay County Public Health Center at 816-595-4355.

