Clubhouse slated for May opening

October 13, 2017 – City crews began demolishing the old Excelsior Springs Golf Course Clubhouse last week.

As they say, ‘Out with the old and in with the new,’ plans for the replacement clubhouse have taken shape. A draft of the most recent plans is in City Manager Molly McGovern’s office.

The city will do much of the work to demolish the old clubhouse, pour a new foundation and rough in the new structure before hiring outside contractors to finish the project.

The goal is to have the new clubhouse constructed by May 2018.

McGovern hopes to get as much work done as pos- sible and the new structure enclosed before winter sets in. Significant weather delays could impact the finish date for the new structure.

The new clubhouse is part of a larger $2 million in improvements to a newly-created TIF District which includes the golf course. The new district will collect sales tax in the new clubhouse, as well as property taxes in a soon-to-be constructed subdivision to pay for the golf course improvements.

The city will soon plat land along the first fairway to sell, where homes will be built to recoup some of the construction costs.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

