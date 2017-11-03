‘Cold Weather Rule’ in effect for utility companies

November 3, 2017 – Beginning Nov. 1 the Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule went into effect.

The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities that provide heat-related services and prohibits the disconnection of heat-related services when the temperature is predicted to drop below 32 degrees during the following 24-hour period.

Locally, the Cold Weather Rule applies to KCP&L and Ameren Missouri electrical customers and to those who use Spire (formerly known as Missouri Gas Energy) as their gas company.

The Cold Weather Rule, though it can prevent disconnection of services, also provides more lenient payment terms permitting reconnection of service for natural gas and/or electric customers and can allow customers to budget payments over 12 months.

The rule also holds utility companies responsible to notify customers by mail ten days prior to the date the utility intends to be shut off and attempt to recontact the customer 96-hours prior to shut off.

For more information about the Cold Weather Rule, call 800-392-4211.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!