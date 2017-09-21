Construction work on I-35 to cause weekend travel delay
This weekend, road work will lead to a total closure of the on-ramp from southbound 69 Highway to southbound I-35. The construction work performed by Missouri Department of Transportation is set to begin on Sept. 23 and reopen on
Motorists should allow ample time for travel delays at this location, especially while making weekend travel plans. MoDOT asks for motorists to please use alternate routes if possible. The posted detour will take motorists north on I-35 to Kearney where they can exit and re-enter the southbound lanes. All work is weather dependent.
Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.
The work is continuing to replace the I-35 bridges that cross over the on ramp from southbound 69 Highway.
By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com
Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!