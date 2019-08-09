Editor's note: A submission published in the Aug. 9 edition of The Standard incorrectly identified one of the speakers as U.S. Rep. Julian Castro.
The Clay County Democratic Central Committee will host its Second Annual Night at the Elms fundraising event this upcoming Saturday, August 10, 2019. This elegant affair will feature noteworthy speeches from elected Democratic officials from across the state and country, including newly inaugurated Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, Missouri House Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade, Missouri House Minority Caucus Chair Tommie Pierson Jr. and United States Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas. The event will once again be emceed by Clay County’s own Missouri State Representative Mark Ellebracht. Guests will also enjoy a personalized message from United States Senator, and 2020 presidential candidate, Amy Klobuchar.
Clay County is comprised of eight state house districts and two state senate districts. Of the eight house districts, only two were held by democratic representatives in 2012. Of the two-state senate seats, none were held by democrats in 2012. Fast forward to 2019 and democrats now possess four of the eight house seats and one of the two senate seats.
One contributing election was Lauren Arthur’s successful 2018 senate race in which she defeated republican candidate Kevin Corlew by almost 20 percentage points, thereby flipping Missouri’s 17th senatorial district from red to blue. The Clay County Democratic Central Committee played a direct role in helping to elect Senator Arthur and wish to use the same tools and resources to help elect Democrats statewide.
With over 100,000 of Kansas City, Missouri residents living in Clay County, the county’s importance is undeniable. As such, committee members are positive that in the not-too-distant future, Clay County will become a primary stop for democratic candidates in upcoming house, senate and presidential elections. And they are determined to make Night at the Elms that very stop.
To learn more about the event, visit nightattheelms.com or find the event on Facebook.
