Kearney native and life-long Clay County resident Doug Ervin (R-Kearney) announced his candidacy for Clay County Eastern Commissioner Wednesday.
“This county needs a Commission that cares about our future, values law enforcement and understands the infrastructure and economic development needs to bring Clay County into the 21st century,” Ervin said. “I find the conduct of this Commission to be unbecoming and a violation of the trust of its citizens.”
Ervin, a Republican, is employed by Cerner Corporation as a Senior Director and served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2003-2010 where he served as Chair of the Special Committee on Small Business, Vice Chair of Appropriations -Transportation and Economic Development, Vice Chair of Children and Families and other policy committees relating to tourism, tax policy, health care and education.
State Representative Ken Wilson joined Ervin’s campaign and will serve as campaign treasurer.
“When Doug told me he was interested in running, I immediately gave him my full support," Wilson said. "He loves this county, is man of character and a real professional. Doug is a proven fiscal conservative, a vocal proponent for transparent and accountable government, understands the needs of the county and brings the business experience necessary to turn this county around. Doug is the candidate people can trust to do the right thing.”
His announcement comes after what he described as the Clay County Commission’s lawsuit to stop a state audit of the county that was initiated by a citizens’ petition, budget actions that diminish the ability of the Sheriff’s office to protect the public and the Clerk’s office statutory responsibility to protect the rights of taxpayers to appeal increases in their property assessments and the needless filing of one frivolous lawsuit after another.
Sheriff Paul Vescovo responded to Ervin’s campaign.
"Doug will bring professionalism and integrity back to the County Commission. His support of law cannot be underscored and he will work closely with the Sheriff’s department to protect our communities. We need positive leadership that supports our officers and Doug will provide that leadership," Vescovo said.
“Our citizens deserve to have a commission that works for them, not against them, a commission that is open and transparent to the people, a commission that acts professionally and in the best interest of its citizens, a commission that the citizens can trust,” Ervin said.
Ervin’s campaign states he will work to consolidate county government where it best serves the people, manage the county in a professional manner, and introduce ordinances to promote transparency.
“Clay County is an exceptional place to raise a family, have a career, and enjoy the quality of life it has to offer," Ervin said. "I’m looking forward to meeting the voters of Clay County to hear their concerns, share ideas, and gain their support. This county has a great future, let’s start today to chart a course together for success.”
Ervin resides in Kearney and is married to Dianelly “Dee Dee” Ervin. They have five children. Ervin is a graduate of William Jewell College and is employed by Cerner Corporation as a Senior Director and is a former State Representative. He has served on several boards in the community, including: Clay County EDC, Tri-County Mental Health Services, Associated Industries of Missouri and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.
Ervin is a member of Kearney First Baptist Church. You can read about Doug Ervin’s campaign on Facebook.
