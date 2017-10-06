Downtown Excelsior Partnership receives grant

October 6, 2017 – The Downtown Excelsior Partnership received a $2,085 grant from Missouri Humanities Council for the Historic Plaque Program on Oct. 4.

The grant provides DEP funding for the purpose of adding historic plaques throughout downtown Excelsior Springs.

The project aims to provide historically appropriate plaques to buildings and businesses. The plaques will showcase the history of each building and/or highlight the structure that is historical to Excelsior Springs.

The Historic Plaque Program originally started in 2013, but through the transition of Executive Directors was never completed.

“This is an extremely important project that gives us the opportunity to showcase the history of Downtown Excelsior Springs,” DEP Executive Director Lyndsey Baxter said. “Since I began as the Executive Director in 2015 we have been trying to determine ways in which we could complete this project and fortunately this grant from the Missouri Humanities Council makes it possible.”

In partnership with the Excelsior Springs Museum & Archives and the Excelsior Springs Historic Preservation Commission, twenty properties in downtown Excelsior Springs will showcase plaques by February 2018.

By Brittany Zegers • zegers@leaderpress.com

