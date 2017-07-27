Eclipse chasers have excellent view of totality during Solar Fest 2017

July 27, 2017 – The planning stage for Excelsior Springs’ one and only Solar Festival is well underway with a long list of activities for residents and tourists to enjoy.

The total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, Aug. 21 and will be visible in totality only within a specific band across the United States with Excelsior Springs listed as a prime viewing location. Most activities planned for Solar Fest will take place one day prior, on Sunday, Aug. 20, freeing up the time of the solar eclipse for viewing.

The Solar Eclipse Festival committee has a day’s worth of activities planned on Sunday, beginning at noon and stretching out until 8 p.m. that night.

“We are still finalizing a few things, but the schedule that we have is up on the website at VisitExcelsior.com/SolarFest,” said Courtney Cole.

In preparation for the big day, the committee anticipated the community’s needs and pre-purchased certified eclipse glasses, which are now available for purchase for $1 at either the Excelsior Springs Visitor’s Center, located at the Hall of Waters, 201 E Broadway Ave., or at the Chamber of Commerce, 461 S Thompson Ave. NASA announced that looking directly at the sun during the eclipse is considered unsafe and the only safe way to look directly at the eclipsed sun is through special purpose solar filter glasses, such as the ones purchased by the committee.

Along with the glasses, commemorative t-shirts will also be available, according to Cole. The last time a total solar eclipse occurred was in June of 1918. The shirts will be available for purchase for $10 during the festival and will be printed with glow-in-the-dark ink.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

