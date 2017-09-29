ES Community Center honored with Developments of Distinction Award

September 29, 2017 – On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Excelsior Springs Community Center was honored as one of four recipients of the Developments of Distinction Award. Presented by Urban Land Institute of Kansas City, the Developments of Distinction Awards Program recognizes and celebrates outstanding projects and people in the private and public sector around the Kansas City metro area.

City Manager, Molly McGovern, Mayor Brad Eales, Community Center Director Jessie Hall and Mayor Pro Tem Sharon Powell and architects from SFS Architecture were present for the award ceremony held in downtown Kansas City at the Westport Commons.

The Excelsior Springs Community Center is a 50,000 square foot facility that offers a variety of amenities for community members of all ages. The facility offers a gymnasium with elevated walking track, indoor aquatics, weights and fitness area, racquetball courts, aerobics/dance studio, party rooms and community events hall.

By Brittany Zegers • zegers@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!