ES Community Center, SAFE Coalition receive CHIA awards

November 3, 2017 – Excelsior Springs Community Center and the Excelsior Springs Substance Abuse Free Environment (SAFE) Coalition were both recognized on Oct. 25 at Liberty Hospital as part of the annual Clay County Public Heath Center’s Community Heath in Action Awards.

CCPHC, along with Tri-County Mental Health Services, Saint Luke’s Smithville, Excelsior Springs, Liberty and North Kansas City hospitals recognized 15 individuals, groups and organizations for their work in improving the health of Clay County during the Community Health in Action awards ceremony.

“It is rewarding to recognize individuals and organizations who are working to improve community health and create positive outcomes,” said Wenne Tarama, CHIA Leader in a statement released to the press.

In the category of “Health Policy and Advocacy Related to Chronic Disease,” the SAFE Coalition received the CHIA award for its efforts to pass the Tobacco 21 Initiative in Excelsior Springs earlier this year. Tobacco 21 increased the age for purchasing tobacco products, within the city limits of Excelsior Springs, from 18 to 21.

Recognized in the category of “Community Wellness Initiatives Related to Chronic Disease,” the Excelsior Springs Community Center was recognized for promoting a healthy lifestyle while bringing the community closer together. Girls On The Run, an organization which works to encourage pre-teen girls to develop self-respect and healthy lifestyles through dynamic, interactive lessons including an annual 5K race, was the award recipient in that category.

“We had the privilege to travel to Liberty to receive recognition for your efforts in providing a better quality of life for those with chronic disease through a designated wellness initiative,” Excelsior Springs Community Center Director Jesse Hall said to his staff. “While in attendance I was reflecting on what one of our members recently told me about his ‘drill sergeants’ as he referred to his trainers. He stated, ‘They have given me a reason to live. Yesterday my doctor could not believe the progress I have made.’ This is one of our partners that is on oxygen full time and an inspiration to all. I love to see the lives changed hourly as I have the honor to watch ESCC staff in action.”

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

