ESPD has new lead in Oct. 2 Bee Line robbery

October 20, 2017 – The Excelsior Springs Police Department has a new lead after the robbery of the Bee Line Snack Shop earlier this month.

The ESPD is looking for a man who attempted to cash in a scratchers ticket that was stolen from the store located on Isley Boulevard in the early morning hours of Oct. 2.

According to the ESPD a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask entered the store with a weapon and made off with an undetermined number of scratchers tickets and fled on foot. Police searched the wooded area behind the store but found no one.

Then, on Oct. 4, a man attempted to cash in a ticket at a store in Independence. Police are looking for the man to question him about the origins of the ticket.

If you have any information regarding the robbery you can call the ESPD at 816-630-2000.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

