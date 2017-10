Excelsior Springs Golf Course Clubhouse plans

October 6, 2017 – Preliminary plans for the Excelsior Springs Golf Course have been released. These plans are subject to change. If you would like to see the plans in person, they are available at The Hall of Waters. (Photos of the plans taken by Bryce Mereness)

By Brittany Zegers • zegers@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!