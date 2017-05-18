Excelsior Springs now owns property to begin building dog park

May 18, 2017 – Excelsior Springs is one step closer in having a dog park for its residents to enjoy. City Council members voted unanimously to purchase a four acre piece of property bordered by Century Park located off of 69 Hwy at Monday evening’s council meeting.

Excelsior Springs City Manager Molly McGovern told council members that the City had the opportunity to purchase the land, bordered on the north by Century Park and Crown Hill Cemetery and on the west by the Masonic Cemetery, for the price of $75,000.

“Capital Improvements had approved up to $80,000 for the purchase of the land,” said McGovern. The property, according to McGovern, does not currently have sewer and there are three residential structures on site, but the city has a plan for those properties as well.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

