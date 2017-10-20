Excitement bubbling for Dubious Claims Brewing Company

October 20, 2017 – Rumors and interest have been brewing in town for weeks about a new brewery that was moving into downtown Excelsior Springs.

Then, signs appeared inside of a storefront on Thompson Avenue. Now, construction crews are hard at work getting ready for the opening of Dubious Claims Brewery to be open next spring.

“I want to keep it tied to what created this downtown,” Neil Wilkerson said. “The name came from that. We’re going to tie the names to our beers to those dubious claims. Like the Therapy IPA, they are going to be tied to those claims that they used to claim the spring waters did. We’d like to have memorabilia on the wall celebrating the history. I’d like to have some artifacts.”

The operation is Wilkerson’s dream, a man who has seen his brewing hobby grow from an operation that yielded a five-gallon bucket full when he started in the early 1990s, to the planned five-barrel system he is installing in the new brewery located at 451 S. Thompson Ave. — a barrel of beer is 31 gallons.

“In 1990 I was living in Columbia while my wife was going to school and I saw an ad in the newspaper for a home brewing kit for $89,” Wilkerson said. “I did the math and figured if I skipped lunch two days a week I would get enough to afford the brew equipment after a few months. So that’s what I did. Once I had the money I went down, bought the equipment and just started brewing. Over the years I just started expanding my equipment and my knowledge.”

Read the entire story in the Friday, October 20, issue of The Standard.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

