Galloway pleads guilty to charges

October 13, 2017 – Excelsior Springs resident Josh Aaron Galloway appeared in Clay County Court on Sept. 28 to answer and pleaded guilty to charges from an incident that took place early this past summer.

Galloway was arrested in May on a felony warrant out of Clay County for resisting arrest and/or detention by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person and for the charge or driving while revoked.

Galloway entered a plea of guilty to both charges after having been arrested by the Excelsior Springs Police Department this past June. On Saturday, June 10, ESPD and Clay County Sheriff’s deputies took Galloway into custody after he was apprehended in a remote field located near Salem Road in Excelsior Springs.

Galloway is scheduled to appear in the Division 1 Courtroom of Clay County on Nov. 30 at 1:30 p.m. for a sentencing hearing.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

