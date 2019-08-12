Gov. Mike Parson recently appointed Excelsior Springs resident Bob Nance to the position of Clay County Treasurer.
Chief Deputy County Clerk Sandy Baldwin swore in Nance on Wednesday, July 31 after Parson appointed him to the role vacated by Treasurer Ted Graves after Graves’ recent death.
Nance, who served two terms with the Missouri State House of Representatives, will immediately assume the duties of the Treasurer.
Born Aug. 6, 1949, in Excelsior Springs, Nance graduated from Excelsior Springs High School in 1967 and attended John F. Kennedy College in Wahoo, Nebraska.
Nance served as a Missouri State Representative from 2004-2012 after leaving the private sector to enter the political arena.
Nance said he finds it humbling that Parson would appoint him to the role. The death of former treasurer saddens him, he said, but he finds great honor in being appointed to fill Graves’ former role.
“I will not let the citizens of Clay County down,” Nance said. “I plan to do a wonderful job (and) work hard.”
