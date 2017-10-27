Hibbett Sports calls it quits

October 27, 2017 – Hibbett Sports was considered by the community a convenient go-to retail location and was often used for last minute sporting goods purchases, but the store closed seemingly out of the blue earlier this week.

On Monday, Oct. 23 shoppers noted the doors at the store, located at 2365 Vintage Drive, were locked up tight. By Tuesday, a bucket truck was seen outside the store’s location removing storefront signage.

A comment thread on a local Facebook page revealed shock and mixed feelings from several community members who frequented the store, sighting its convenience due to location.

“I feel like so many ppl (sic) used them… maybe not everytime (sic) we needed some athletic shoes or apparel but I know I personally used them quite a bit. I’m just super confused by the whole thing… Some notice would (sic) have been appreciated,” said A. Borchert.

S. Sexton said added to the comment thread, “Guess we didn’t use them enough here. It’s where I always went for shoes. So disappointing.”

Sexton wasn’t too far off with his guess of why the sporting goods store closed its doors. The Standard contacted the corporate offices of Hibbett Sports, located in Birmingham, Alabama, and received a response from Kelly Bowman, Hibbett Sports Marketing Project Manager.

“We have enjoyed serving and being a part of the Excelsior Springs community for the past five years,” she said. “We analyze Hibbett locations based off of profitability and made the decision based off of that and several other factors to close this location.”

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!