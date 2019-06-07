A Mississippi judge recently found the man charged with the shooting death of an Excelsior Springs woman mentally fit to stand trial.
Authorities said 25-year-old Zebulum James shot and killed Kristy Mitchell of Excelsior Springs, while she traveled for business in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
As reported in the Nov. 24, 2015 edition of The Standard, the Ridgeland Police Department said James went on a shooting spree through the Metro Jackson area, killing Mitchell and Suzanne Hogan, a native of New York.
“Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, at approximately 6:03 p.m., Ridgeland Police Department received a call in reference to a female who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the left abdominal area, officers located a
female in the parking lot of Logan’s Steakhouse … Officers responded to the scene where they found Mitchell, who was being tended by employees of the restaurant," Ridgeland authorities said. “The victim was able to
describe the suspect as a black male with dreadlocks driving a blue Ford Mustang prior to being transported to (the) University of Mississippi Medical Center where she was rushed into surgery. The victim later passed away from her injuries sustained in the shooting … "
James also faces murder charges in Madison County, Mississippi. He remains in custody at the Hinds County, Mississippi Detention Center. Authorities scheduled a competency hearing to be held August 12.
