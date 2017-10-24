Last year’s alleged Bee Line Snack Shop robbers get continuance after new attorney appointed

October 20, 2017 – The two men facing federal charges after a robbery at the Bee Line Snack Shop in December of 2016 had their scheduled trial pushed back after a new attorney was appointed to the case.

Curlie Pruitt, III, 37, and Roy L. House, 39, both of Kansas City, were charged in a three-count indictment returned by a Federal Grand Jury in Kansas City earlier this year.

The federal indictment contains the original felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm in addition to a count of conspiracy to commit robbery and a count of aiding and abetting one another in the use of a firearm during a violent crime.

According to court records the pair’s trial date was moved from September to February of 2018 after House’s public defender discovered a conflict of interest and petitioned to withdraw from the case. House was appointed a new public defender and the court delayed the trial to give the new attorney time to prepare.

The indictment alleges that Pruitt and House aided and abetted one another to possess a loaded American Tactical .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun on Dec. 20, 2016. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Both Pruitt and House have prior felonies for assault and robbery.

The men were captured on Dec. 20 after Independence police officers were contacted by an employee at the Super 8 Hotel in Independence. Officers responded at approximately 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in regard to two men – later identified as Pruitt and House – who were acting suspiciously. The employee feared the men were going to rob the hotel, the affidavit says. They left the hotel but returned at approximately 9:05 p.m.

When officers arrived at the hotel, the affidavit says, Pruitt and House were in a blue Ford 500 and were leaving the area, with Pruitt driving. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however, Pruitt allegedly accelerated the vehicle and drove through the parking lot of a gas station. As Pruitt’s vehicle continued at a high rate of speed through the parking lot, traveling toward Noland Road, it collided head-on with the patrol vehicle of another officer who was responding to assist. The collision was severe enough to disable both vehicles.

Pruitt immediately attempted to exit his vehicle and flee, the affidavit says, but was trapped by a third police vehicle that pinned the driver’s side door closed. Pruitt and House were placed under arrest. Officers found a loaded American Tactical .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun on the floorboard of the front passenger seat area.

United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Tammy Dickinson cautioned that the charges contained in the indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Rhoades. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Independence Police Department, the KCMO Police Department and the Excelsior Springs Police Department.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

