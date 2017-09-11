Lawson man dies in motorcycle crash

September 8, 2017 – The community of Lawson and the sport bike community of Kansas City are mourning the loss of one of their own. Tyler Barker, 24, of Lawson, died at 2:23 a.m. early Sunday morning, Sept. 3 when he lost control of his motorcycle.

The crash occurred as Barker was traveling northbound on Kentucky Ave. when he lost control and drove off the right side of the road near NE Parvin Rd. and N. Kentucky Ave. in Kansas City. The investigation by NKC Police Department showed Baker lost control, went off the side of the road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, a memorial stands where he crashed the bike and friends and family members gathered Sunday evening to pay tribute to Barker who rode with several motorcycle groups from surrounding areas.

Barker, who was engaged to Breanna Harris, also of Lawson, was expecting a child with his fiancé this fall. He was the son of John and Myra Barker, of Lawson, and was a 2012 graduate of Lawson High School.

Barker attended Pinnacle Career Institute where he became a certified Wind Turbine Technician and was currently working for Pro Circuit Industries. He was also a member of the K.C. Night Shift Motorcycle Club.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

