Getting help fast is a key to surviving major medical emergencies, including traumas with serious injuries, stroke and heart attack. The state of Missouri’s Time Critical Diagnosis System brings together the 911 response system, ambulance services and hospitals to ensure patients receive the highest quality care as quickly as possible.
Liberty Hospital recently was named by the state of Missouri’s TCD System as a Level II Center in all three specialties: trauma, stroke and STEMI, by demonstrating a high level of proficiency and care, with specially trained staff available 24 hours a day to provide treatment for these medical emergencies. It is the only hospital in the Northland to receive this designation in all three specialties.
“The achievement of Level II designations is a tremendous accomplishment, and we are incredibly proud of it,” said John Owen, M.D., medical director of emergency medicine for Liberty Hospital. “It is a great reflection of the expertise of our emergency services team, and the high quality of care at Liberty Hospital. Ultimately, it will benefit patients, because they will have the opportunity to receive treatment closer to home.”
The Missouri Time Critical Diagnosis System provides four levels of hospital designations, with Level I considered the highest. Level II Centers meet strict state guidelines and provide definitive care to high volumes of trauma, stroke and STEMI patients within a region.
“The Level II designations demonstrate a high level of proficiency and care,” said Dr. Owen. “Ambulances that previously may have transported Northland patients south of the river now may bring patients to the Liberty Hospital Emergency Department.”
Trauma, stroke and heart attack victims who receive treatment within established time frames are more likely to have better outcomes for recovery and survival. According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, only a small percentage of stroke patients and less than half of heart attack patients in the state receive help within the recommended amount of time.
