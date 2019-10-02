A Tuesday afternoon vehicle collision resulted in the death of one Excelsior Springs woman.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said as a vehicle driven by Rochelle Crawford of Excelsior Springs traveled in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 69, it collided with a vehicle attempting to cross Hwy. 69 on Rhodus Road.
The collision resulted in the death of Stacey Busick of Excelsior Springs. Crawford and Bryce Baldridge of Excelsior Springs sustained serious injuries in the collision.
Updates will be provided by The Standard as they become available.
